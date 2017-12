December 9, 2017, 8:38 AM | Jeremiah Langhorne’s job as a teen at a local pizza restaurant jump-started a culinary career that’s taken him to top venues from Copenhagen to California. Now, he’s returned to his mid-Atlantic roots with The Dabney in Washington D.C. The food is largely locally sourced from the region’s finest farms and prepared in a wood-burning hearth. Langhorne joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the moment he knew he wanted to be a chef.

