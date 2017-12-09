Car slams into Bradley County Schools Annex Saturday

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Saturday afternoon, Cleveland Police confirm they are at the scene of a car into the Bradley County Schools annex. 

They sent us a few pictures as it appears a tow truck is there to remove the vehicle from inside the building.

A viewer called and told us that the car was still inside a building on Smith Drive and that it belonged to the Bradley County School System.

 

 

