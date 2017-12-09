Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84



AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

BOSTON (AP) — Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Boston College beat top-ranked Duke 89-84 on Saturday and send the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.

Jordan Chatman scored 22 for BC (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds. The Eagles have won three straight games against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).

Duke erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and led 79-75 with 3:30 to play. But Boston College scored 12 of the next 14 points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Robinson.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25