3 hurt after Ohio fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it’s the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless Nov. 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

3 months ago
1 Comments for this article
Update: West Nile Cases in Georgia, 1 Death
Read More»
Tennessee Express
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Express back home after RBI World Series
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now