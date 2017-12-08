Woman shot in Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shooting suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office got a call around 7:35 of a woman shot at 1025 Prince Way just outside the city limits of Dalton.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Dispatchers tell News 12 they are looking for 44-year old Bertram Beck, who may be driving a White Toyota Camry.

Officials say he’s 5 foot 10 inches tall, and 210 pounds.

If you have any information on where he might be, call the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.