Weather Update: Friday Morning, December 8, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Cold Has Moved In And It Will Be Here To Stay For Awhile!

Cloudy skies will continue through the morning. Lows between 30-32.

Cloudy and cold weather for Friday with some light snow to our Southeast across parts of North Georgia & possibly North Alabama during the morning hours. Anyone traveling down I-75 toward Atlanta should check ahead as Winter Weather Advisories are posted in those areas.

Here in Chattanooga, we will stay mainly dry with the air a little too dry. We will continue to monitor for any changes Becoming partly cloudy Friday night and colder with lows well down into the 20’s, so bundle up!

Some sunshine returns for the weekend, but still cold with highs in the mid 40’s Saturday and closer to 40 again for Sunday. Lows will fall into the low to mid 20’s across much of the area.

Briefly warmer with highs in the low 50s for Monday, but another surge of cold weather is expected for Tuesday into next Wednesday more below normal temperatures. Mainly dry weather is expected for much of next week.

Get those heavier coats handy…and stay warm for those Christmas parades over he next few days!