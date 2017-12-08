Unexpected snow fall in North Georgia impacts weekend travel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- This first snowfall got many people excited all over the Tennessee Valley. The snow might impact any travel that you may have planned this weekend.

Many may have been planning to hit the road, but they might have had to change their plans a bit when flurries began to fall Friday morning.

Desire Moore says, “I did not expect it to be this way whatsoever… its a pleasant surprise what so ever…

I caught Moore topping off her gas tank in Dalton, Georgia before hitting the road to pick up her college kids from the University of West Georgia, that closed in the wake of cold temps and icy roads.

“They are not letting them stay so I’ve got to go get her and then once we return we are going to defrost out bodies and then we are going to finish up putting up the Christmas tree is what we are going to do,” says Moore.

Moore says this unexpected winter wonderland is bringing her family back together. Georgia Department of Transportation officials urges anyone like Moore, who has to hit the road, to be careful.

There were a few minor accidents on I-75 and troopers say with conditions like these it’s important to heed those warnings. Kevin Niblet says that his organization PARC (People Against Random Crime) uses snow days to keep youth busy while giving back to the elderly community.

“The idle mind is a devils workshop and we keep them out here doing positive things and having a positive progression,” says Niblet.

Whether you hit the road or stay at home, be safe and enjoy this snow day.

If road conditions do become any worst you can be sure that we will provide updates throughout the night and over the weekend on Twitter, Facebook, and online.

