MSNBC contributor goes off air amid misconduct allegations

NEW YORK — Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. will not be a contributor on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski announced Friday that Ford and MSNBC agreed the frequent contributor would not appear until resolving recent accusations.

The announcement comes a day after Ford was fired by Morgan Stanley amid a report by HuffPost that a woman alleged that Ford forcibly grabbed her several years ago, engaging in harassment and intimidation.

Ford denied the allegations and told HuffPost he planned on bringing legal action against the reporter who made the claims and Morgan Stanley for improper termination.

“This simply did not happen,” Ford said on Twitter. “I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life.”

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007.

Political reporter Mark Halperin was also suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor following allegations of misconduct. He was later fired by NBC News.

The news comes amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault toppling key figures in the entertainment and political arena. Time magazine on Wednesday named the “Silence Breakers” its Person of the Year. They shared personal stories about harassment and assault and sparked the #MeToo movement.