Live: President Trump holds rally in Florida

Trump brings up reporting mishaps at ABC, CNN

Mr. Trump brought up two recent media reporting mishaps at ABC and CNN.

Last week, ABC’s Brian Ross reported former national security adviser Michal Flynn was directed by candidate Donald Trump to make contact with Russians. Later, ABC clarified it meant candidate-elect Trump. Ross was suspended for one month.

“They shoulda fired him for what he wrote,” Mr. Trump said.

“He drove the stock market down 350 points in minutes, which by the way tells ya they really like me, right?” the president added.

Mr. Trump also brought up an incident Friday at CNN, in which CNN reported an incorrect date related to WikiLeaks. CNN eventually issued a correction.

“And then CNN apologized just a little while ago,” the president said.

“Oh thank you CNN, thank you so much,” Mr. Trump said. “You should have been apologizing for the last two years.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.