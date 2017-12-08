Inclement weather cancels local ACT examinations

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Several ACT administrations scheduled for Saturday, December 9th have been canceled due to inclement weather.

The following schools are included in the cancellation:

  • Whitfield County Schools (Coahulla Creek High School, Northwest High School, and Southeast High School )
  • Walker County Schools (Ridgeland High School)
  • Catoosa County (Ringgold High School)

The rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org as soon as it is set.

Registered examinees will receive official notification from ACT.

This announcement is only for those registered for the ACT examinations listed above.

