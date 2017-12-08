Hamilton County School System mourns loss of assistant principal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools lost a beloved member of the school system family today.

Big Ridge Elementary’s assistant principal Connie McDade passed this morning, while administrators from across the system gathered by her hospital bed with her husband Dr. Lee McDade, assistant superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.

Mrs. McDade had been very ill for several months. Hamilton County Schools say McDade was a valiant servant of children in our community.

Connie McDade had worked in Hamilton County Schools since 1996. She spent many years teaching at Thrasher Elementary and moved to Big Ridge as an assistant principal in 2016.

Connie McDade was loved by the children and she was a tremendous friend and mentor to teachers at Big Ridge and Thrasher.

The loss of Connie McDade has hit the Hamilton County school family very hard because of the special place Connie McDade and Dr. Lee McDade both hold in the hearts of teachers and system personnel.

Extra counselors were provided at Big Ridge today to help children and staff deal with the loss.

Arrangements for Connie McDade have not been announced at this time.