December 8, 2017, 7:11 AM | The House Ethics Committee opened two new sexual harassment investigations into Republican Reps. Trent Franks and Blake Farenthold. The probes emerged the same day Sen. Al Franken said he would step down. Tina Dupuy is one of at least eight women who have accused Franken of unwanted groping or touching. Nancy Cordes reports.

