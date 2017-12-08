First black astronaut honored on 50th anniversary of death

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — America’s first black astronaut is finally getting full honors on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Several hundred people gathered at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday to commemorate Air Force Maj. Robert Lawrence Jr.

Lawrence was part of a classified military space program in the 1960s called the Manned Orbiting Laboratory, meant to spy on the Soviet Union. He died before ever flying in space when his fighter jet crashed on Dec. 8, 1967.

Astronauts at Friday’s ceremony say Lawrence would have gone on to fly NASA’s space shuttles. They say he was an inspiration to all African-American astronauts who followed him.

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Jeremy Pruitt officially new UT head coach
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CDOT holds public meeting on two-way street conversion study
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet December “Do the Right Thing” Winner: Sandra Webb
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now