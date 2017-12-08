Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – December 8, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

It doesn’t get much cuter than watching animals open Christmas presents.

You get a chance to do that at Holiday Lights at the Chattanooga Zoo.

The zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland, where you can get your picture with Santa, decorate cookies, and check out the lights.

The event is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Head over to the Tivoli Theatre this weekend to see a Christmas classic come to life.

The Chattanooga Ballet is presenting their 30th annual production of Tchaikovsky’s magical classic, The Nutcracker.

The Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra is performing the music.

Shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Tivoli Theatre.

One of country music’s power couples is performing in Nashville this weekend.

You can head over to the Bridgestone Arena either Saturday or Sunday to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform during their world tour.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Hanukkah may start next Tuesday, but you can get a head start on the celebrations this weekend.

The Knoxville Jewish Alliance is hosting a Winter Festival and Hanukkah Party on Sunday.

You can decorate doughnuts, paint a Dreidel, or even make a menorah.

The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center in Knoxville.