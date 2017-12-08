Driving conditions to our South

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on a wintry mix that threatens a wide swath of the South (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Nearly two dozen school districts in north Georgia have closed as snow continues to fall in the area.

Multiple media outlets report that about 20 schools ranging from White, Dawson and Gilmer counties have closed on Friday. Schools are closing due to the winter storm warning issued in an area where up to 2 inches (50 millimeters) are expected from Carrollton in west Georgia northeast to the mountains, with 3 to 4 inches (76-102 millimeters) at higher elevations.

In metro Atlanta, some school districts are staying open for classes, but all extracurricular activities Friday night and Saturday have been canceled.

School officials in Cobb are encouraging parents to pick up their children from after school programs as early as possible.

7:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service says snow is falling in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana.

Meteorologist Thomas Winesett in the weather service’s Jackson, Mississippi, office says heavy snow began falling about 4 a.m. Friday. He says an accumulation of about 1.5 inches (38 millimeters) of snow is reported at the Jackson-Evers International Airport.

Winesett expects the snowfall to taper off around noon. But he says any slush or wet roads could turn into black ice overnight.

Meteorologist Tim Erickson says bursts of snow have fallen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He says about half an inch (13 millimeters) has fallen, but much of the snow has melted because of the warm roads.

6:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service says reports of snow flurries have been trickling in overnight across parts of north Georgia.

Meteorologist Kent McMullen in the weather service’s Peachtree City office south of Atlanta says the first reports of snow came in the north Georgia mountains. Snow also is reported falling in the suburbs north of Atlanta.

In Atlanta, the streets were wet before daybreak as the morning commute began, but temperatures remained above freezing. The forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow most of the day, changing to snow on Friday night.

McMullen says accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected from Carrollton in west Georgia northeast to the mountains, with 3 to 4 inches possible in higher elevations.

The weather service warns that black ice is possible on roads Saturday morning with low temperatures of 20 to the lower 30s.

Highs are expected to reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

5:30 a.m.

Say it ain’t snow!

A wintry mix of precipitation is threatening several Deep South states, and, yes, some snow is in the forecast. But it’s unlikely to stick around more than a few hours at most.

But to those Southerners who get panicky at the mere mention of the white stuff, forecasters say, ground temperatures are warm enough that any accumulations should melt quickly. Still, the threat of even a half inch (12 millimeters) of snow was cause for alarm in a region that doesn’t see regular snowfall.

Meteorologist David Nadler, at the National Weather Service’s office near Atlanta, says it would be the season’s first snow. His agency issued winter weather advisories for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Affected areas include such cities as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.

