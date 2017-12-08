Dalton city personnel working overnight to deal with possible icy roads

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – The snow fell in parts of Georgia on Friday causing some to divert their weekend plans.

“We are going to drive to Carrollton, Georgia to pick up my college student. They’re not letting them stay,” Desiree Moore said.

Dalton city workers started spraying roadways around 8 a.m. and by 5:30 p.m had unleashed around 17,000 pounds of salt on the roads.

In Whitfield County, the weather caused a portion of Dug Gap Battle Road to close.

“It is closed. It is impassable,” Whitfield County EMA Director Claude Craig said.

Extra personnel ran the county’s 911 communications center and handled an influx in emergency calls.

“We’ve had a few wrecks, slick spots, and water and rain and snow,” Craig said.

Overnight, roads could freeze and cause black ice on the roadways.

“Bridges and overpasses, those are going to be your areas that will create black ice the first,” Craig said. “I know that we have people that will have to go to work tomorrow. That be the case just use extreme caution in the morning.”

Dalton Public Works Assistant Director Andrew Parker said crews will be working and treating roadways overnight and in the morning out of concern that the weather may cause icy roads.

“We would ask that if folks could limit unnecessary trips that makes it safer for our public works personnel when they’re treating the roadways and also for motorists safety to not to be out on the roads unless they absolutely have to,” Parker said.

He said their number one goal is to keep the roads safe and passable for emergencies.