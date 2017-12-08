Calhoun wins 3A state championship over Peach County

ATLANTA — The Calhoun Yellow Jackets head home with their third state title in the last seven years. Calhoun beat the 3A favorite Cedar Grove last Friday to advance to the title game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium today.

Again, Calhoun was the underdog in the match-up against Peach County.

Both defenses dominated the 10-6 game. The only touchdown came from a Calhoun pick-six courtesy of Clemson-commit Brannon Spector.

Peach County kicker Mitchell Finneran hit two field goals in the fourth to keep the Trojans’ chances alive. He blasted a 50-yarder for Peach County’s first points of the game.

The game ended in one of the most controversial calls in GHSA history. A long fourth down pass from Antonio Gilbert to Noah Whittington was ruled incomplete instead of a touchdown. Whittington stretched out and broke the plane, but he lost the ball. The initial call on the field was an incomplete pass, and because there’s no replays in the GHSA, the call stands.

Calhoun won the defensive battle, 10-6.