Breakthrough in Brexit negotiations paves way for trade talks

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lauded a breakthrough in Brexit talks Friday, saying he would recommend that negotiations be broadened to future relations and trade.

Negotiations had been “difficult for both the U.K. and the EU,” Junker said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the agreement between Britain and the European Union guarantees the rights of 3 million EU citizens in the U.K. and 1 million Britons elsewhere in the bloc.

She also said it ensures there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit. Northern Ireland has “a set of unique circumstances,” May said, because it has the U.K.’s only land border with an EU country, and the issue had been threatening to derail the divorce talks.

Earlier this week, a Northern Ireland party that propped up May’s government scuttled a deal between the U.K and the bloc, prompting frantic diplomacy.

May said Friday that the agreement would maintain an open border while preserving the constitutional and economic integrity of the U.K.

British business groups expressed relief that Brexit talks look set to move on to the future shape of trade and economic relations between the U.K. and the European Union. Businesses had been clamoring for details on what the relationship between Britain and the EU will be after Brexit in March 2019. Some companies were been putting off investment in Britain or making plans to move jobs out of the country.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the next step for the European Union and Britain was to negotiate a transition period for Britain to ease its way out of the bloc in 2019.

E.U. leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels next Thursday and are likely to endorse the assessment that enough progress has been made on the terms of Britain’s financial settlement, the status of Irish borders and the rights of citizens hit by Brexit.