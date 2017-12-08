25 race horses killed by Southern California wildfire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board says approximately 25 race horses were killed when a wildfire engulfed about eight barns at a training center in northeast San Diego County. Horses that were in surrounding pastures remain unaccounted for.

A board statement says nearly 500 horses were stabled at the San Luis Rey training center in Bonsall when the fire erupted amid strong Santa Ana winds Thursday.

The Horse Racing Board says training center workers risked their lives to free horses from stalls and herd them into safer areas.

When it was safe for vans to enter, surviving horses were transported to the Del Mar race track.

Los Alamitos Race Course canceled its Friday racing program out of sympathy for the owners, trainers and caretakers of the horses that were involved.

