Women killed by pack of dogs on Sand Mountain

SECTION, ALABAMA (WDEF) – A 24 year old woman was killed in a dog attack Thursday morning on Sand Mountain.

It happened at a home on County Road 121 in Section, Alabama.

Jackson County officials say Emily Mae Colvin died in the attack and another woman was injured.

The second victim was treated and released.

They captured all five dogs believed to be involved in the attack later in the morning.

One of the dogs was shot after trying to attack a deputy.

Deputies say the four remaining dogs that were captured are pitbulls.