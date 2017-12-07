Weather Update: Thursday Morning, December 7, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Cold Has Moved In And It Will Be Here To Stay For Awhile!

Expect lots of clouds through the morning. It will be chilly, but not overly cold with lows in the mid 30’s.

Thursday: Leftover clouds will hang on for most of the day, but continued dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40’s. Turning a little colder Thursday night with skies becoming partly cloudy and lows in the upper 20’s, and even colder away from the city.

More cold air will continue to pour in for Friday with a breezy Northwest wind and highs closer to 40. Lows Friday night will be well into the 20’s, so bundle up.

Some sunshine returns for the weekend, but still cold with highs in the mid 40’s Saturday and closer to 40 again for Sunday. Lows will fall into the low to mid 20’s across much of the area.

Briefly warmer with highs in the low 50s for Monday, but another surge of cold weather is expected for Tuesday into next Wednesday more below normal temperatures.

Get those heavier coats handy…and remember what happened on this day, 76 years ago, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.