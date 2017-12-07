UT hires Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt has been named the 26th head coach of the Tennessee football program. Welcome to Rocky Top, Coach Pruitt! 🍊🏈 STORY » https://t.co/umAqTlyJ8D pic.twitter.com/tTDYmtBtXr — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 7, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The deal is done to bring a new head football coach to Tennessee.

The station says the Vols have hired Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

He’s done a lot in coaching over the last decade.

His career started at the University of Alabama, where he played in the nineties.

Pruitt left there in 2013 to become the Defensive Coordinator for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State.

They won a national championship there.

Then he moved on to Georgia as the Defensive Coordinator for the 2015-16 season.

And then back to Alabama.

Pruitt plans to remain coaching for Alabama during their playoff game(s) while recruiting and building a staff for Tennessee.