U2 plays surprise concert on Berlin subway

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Larry Mullen Jr. and Bono, of U2, perform at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The group’s latest album, “Songs of Experience,” will be released December 1.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BERLIN — Straphangers in Berlin were in for a surprise on Wednesday. U2’s Bono and The Edge took a trip on the Berlin subway line that shares the band’s name and played a short concert on an underground platform.

The musicians took a special train Wednesday from the Olympic Stadium, near the western end of the U2 line, to the Deutsche Oper stop. Local radio station Radioeins, which gave out tickets for the ride, said about 120 people joined them on the train.

Bono and The Edge played a few songs on the platform at Deutsche Oper to wrap up their appearance, which follows the release of U2’s new album “Songs of Experience.”

Tickets went on sale earlier this week for their “Innocence” tour.  

U2 – Get Out Of Your Own Way / Sunday Bloody Sunday / One – 2017-12-06 Berlin by u2santos on YouTube

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

Local church hopes to reach DACA recipients through new program
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local church hopes to reach DACA recipients through new program
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Erlanger Miracle Baby Celebrates First Birthday
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt Expected to Take Tennessee Job
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now