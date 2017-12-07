Trump meets with congressional leaders ahead of government funding deadline

President Trump is meeting with congressional leaders from both parties in the House and Senate at the White House to discuss the issue of government funding ahead of the Friday deadline to fund the government.

“We’re all here as a very friendly, well-unified group,” Mr. Trump said ahead of the meeting, adding that it’s a “well-knit together group of people.”

Mr. Trump was joined at the White House by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

“We hope we can come to an agreement,” said Schumer. “Funding the government is extremely important.”

Pelosi identified the opioid epidemic, veterans issues, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as issues Democrats would like addressed in the funding bill.

McConnell said he’s attending the meeting to “reach a bipartisan agreement to finish out the year.”

Afterward, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told the pool that the meeting moved from the Oval Office to the Situation Room where they are all receiving an update on the U.S. military from Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

Funding for the government expires on Friday and Republicans are planning to bring a two-week spending measure to the floor on Thursday to avoid a shutdown. House GOP appropriators released the continuing resolution (CR) on Saturday morning, which would fund the government through Dec. 22.

In order to raise spending levels for the military and domestic programs for a longer-term spending deal, both chambers have to reach an agreement to lift spending limits set by a 2011 law.