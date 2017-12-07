Pantone picks deep purple 'Ultra Violet' as color of year

NEW YORK (AP) — The trendspotting Pantone Color Institute picked a deep purple hue called “Ultra Violet” as the color of the year for 2018.

Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman told The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s announcement that the shade evokes a counterculture flair, originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking. Pressman said the choice speaks to rebellion rather than royalty and has played out in everything from home and commercial interiors to fashion and the art world.

Pressman considers the shade “very much an optimistic color” intended to bring on “peace and calm.”

Ultra Violet follows the 2017 color of the year, “Greenery,” a grassy fresh, revitalizing shade that reflected new beginnings.

