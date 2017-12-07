Meet December “Do the Right Thing” Winner: Sandra Webb

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Marion County veteran used to serve her country, now she’s giving back to her community.

Sandra Webb spends her time helping local veterans organizations, and the food bank.

That’s why she’s this month’s Do the Right Thing winner.

Webb has been volunteering at Marion County Community Ministries for about five years since retiring from the military.

“It’s great! I had to beg to get the job though when I first retired, but I’m glad I did,” she said.

Webb spent 28 years with the Army, and was a Master Sergeant.

Now she works at the food bank five days a week, and whenever she’s needed.

“Just about everybody in Marion County that donates, we go pick up, and then unload it,” Webb said. “I enjoy it.”

Her efforts helped serve more than 100,000 meals last year, and that number is expected to be even bigger this year.

“Every can of soup that goes out the front door, has to come in the back door, and she has taken the leadership role in that,” said Derrald Beck, Marion County Community Ministries Board President.

Webb uses her skills from the military to get things done at the food bank.

She has a take charge attitude, and fellow volunteers love it.

“She’s the most highly organized person I have ever known,” said Linda M. Hooper, another volunteer. “Her Army Master Sergeant roots definitely show here, because nobody crosses Sarge, because she knows what needs to be done, and she sees that it gets done.”

Webb may be a Sarge who takes charge, but she’s still humble at the same time.

“She doesn’t want to take credit for anything, like so many of our volunteers, but she does a tremendous job without ever seeking any kind of recognition,” Hooper said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to nominate her.”

Webb also volunteers with the VFW in Jasper, and the American Legion in Dunlap.

Hooper hopes Webb’s positive example will encourage others to volunteer, and help those in need.

“Like Sandra, I would like to see people carry their Christmas spirit for the food bank and other charities over, so that they have that spirit all year long,” Hooper said.

If you’d like to help with Webb’s efforts at Marion County Community Ministries, go here: http://mccmfbgn.org/.