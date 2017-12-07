Live: White House press briefing, December 7, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the media December 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

When Sen. Al Franken announced his resignation from the Senate Thursday, over accusations of groping and sexual misconduct, he denied that he had done anything wrong since he entered the Senate, but he pointed out what seemed to him to be an irony in his situation. Without naming him, Franken alluded to the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Mr. Trump talked about grabbing women.

“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office,” Franken said on the Senate floor. “But this decision is not about me.”

Also, House Speaker Paul Ryan said today that he still thinks that Roy Moore should drop his Senate bid.