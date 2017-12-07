Live: Trump signs proclamation for Pearl Harbor Day

President Trump signs a presidential proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day December 7, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Thursday is the 76th anniversary of the attacks against the Hawaii naval base.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. naval base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack killed more than 2,300 servicemen. In response, the United States and the United Kingdom declared war against Japan the following day.