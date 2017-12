December 7, 2017, 7:41 AM | The U.S. homeless population is growing for the first time since the end of the Great Recession in 2010. A one-night government census earlier this year counted 554,000 homeless people, up nearly one percent from 2016. Silicon Valley’s high cost of housing is causing a surge of homelessness in the area. Mireya Villarreal reports.

