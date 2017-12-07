DPD Investigating Shoplifting Of Two Vacuums

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department is looking for a man who shoplifted a pair of vacuum cleaners from Walmart and investigators are asking for help from the public with identifying a woman who was with him.

Investigators have a warrant for the arrest of 30 year old Joshua Cohen for his role in the theft.

The incident happened on November 28th at the Shugart Road Walmart.

Shortly after 11:00 am, the two suspects walked into the store and pulled two vacuums from the shelves and put them in a shopping cart. The pair then went to the Customer Service desk and attempted to “return” the items, claiming that they had purchased the vacuums but didn’t have a receipt.

The customer service representative refused the refund, and the two then left the store with the vacuums in their shopping cart. The two vacuums were valued at a total of approximately $418.

After reviewing surveillance video and investigating the incident, Dalton detectives were able to positively identify 30 year old Joshua Cohen. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of misdemeanor shoplifting but have been unable to locate him or identify the female suspect with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Cohen or the identity of the female suspect is asked to please call Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, extension 9325.