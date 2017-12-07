CDOT holds public meeting on two-way street conversion study

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Department of Transportation held their first two-way street conversion public meeting Thursday night.

The meeting surrounded a study that’s in the works.

CDOT is looking at the possibility of converting some one-way streets into two-way streets.

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, Walnut, Lindsay, and Houston streets are all being studied.

CDOT administrator Blythe Bailey said they started the study after hearing that citizens were interested in having more two-ways.

“a city with one way streets can be harder to navigate. sometimes you have to make three lefts to make a right um that’s a safety issue because every time you go through an intersection you’re at risk of a collision um pedestrian environments tend to be safer and more comfortable in two way street networks, often times businesses are more successful in two way networks because they can be seen from both directions.”

Bailey said some citizens are concerned about how a two-way might impact loading.

The findings of the study will be presented in another meeting in February.