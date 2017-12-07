Bredesen in, Berke out of Tennessee Senate race

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen is jumping back into politics.

He announced on Thursday that he will run for the U.S. Senate.

Bredesen has been exploring a run since Bob Corker announced he would not seek re-election.

Bredesen was the last democrat to win a statewide election eleven years ago.

“We all know Washington is broken,” Bredesen said in a video announcing his decision. “But while politicians are up there playing partisan games and working on their reelection, out here in America, back here in Tennessee, we have some real problems.”

His issues are quality jobs, fixing the Affordable Care Act, the ballooning deficit and the opiod crisis.

Bredesen was mayor of Nashville from 1991-99 and then Governor of the state from 2003-2011.

Before that, he was CEO of HealthAmerica Corp.

A strong record raising funding and standards for education, a tremendous environmental steward, a Mayor who brought prosperity to Nashville, a brilliant Governor on fiscal issues — I support @PhilBredesen for #USSenate — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) December 7, 2017

Another possible Democratic challenge for the seat was Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

But today, he endorsed Bredesen, ruling himself out as a candidate.