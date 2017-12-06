Will Healy Considered Candidate For South Alabama Coaching Job

Media reports claim Austin Peay coach Will Healy is a candidate for the South Alabama head coaching job.

Healy is a Chattanooga native who spent seven seasons on the Mocs coaching staff before taking the head job at Austin Peay two years ago.

The Governors were 1-34 prior to Healy’s arrival.

Last year he led the Govs to an 8-4 record, and they just missed out on getting the school’s first ever FCS playoff bid.