Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, December 6, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – If You’ve Been Waiting For Cold Air – Your Wait Is Over !



Wednesday morning lows will be down into the 30s and highs will struggle to get close to 50°. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day.

A few more peeks of sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will start the day in the lower 30s and climb again into the upper 40s.

More cold air will continue to pour in through the rest of the week.

Highs dropping into the low 40s by Friday with morning lows in the mid 20s.

A clipper comes through Saturday bringing temperatures down into the 30s for highs – more clouds, maybe a flurry or two. Clearing into Sunday with lows dropping into the low 20s.

Briefly warmer with highs in the low 50s early next week.