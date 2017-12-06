Vols Home Basketball Game Against North Carolina Sold-Out

(utsports.com) Tennessee’s men’s basketball game against defending national champion North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 17 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) has officially been announced as a sellout. It is Tennessee’s first sellout at Thompson-Boling Arena since Feb. 17, 2015.

UNC (7-1) is ranked 10th in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll and 11th in this week’s coaches poll. The Volunteers landed at No. 24 in this week’s AP poll, marking UT’s first appearance in the top 25 since December of 2010.

Last season in Chapel Hill, the Vols led the seventh-ranked Tar Heels for nearly 31 minutes before UNC rallied for a narrow, 73-71 win. The Tar Heels have not visited Knoxville since 1949.

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes—a native of Hickory, North Carolina—and UNC’s Roy Williams are 6-6 in head-to-head meetings during their careers. Both rank among the top 10 active head coaches in total Division I victories.

This year’s game closes out a two-game, home-and-home contract between the border-rival programs.