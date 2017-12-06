Trial underway for man accused of killing toddler

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The trial for the man charged in the death of a three year old girl in Chattanooga is underway.

On the second day of trial for Rhasean Lowry investigators and TBI agents testified. In August of 2014, Lowry is accused of killing his then girlfriend’s three year old daughter, Tatiana Emerson.

First evidence was presented and investigators described the layout of the motel where Lowery and Tatiana were staying at the time.

A forensic biologist who works for TBI talked about testing items for DNA. She says Some results did not match Lowry or Tatiana, but other items did.

The jury was then shown surveillance video from the motel. An investigator then talked about his interview with Lowry. In the interview, Lowry says the little girl was wearing flip flops too big for her and fell down stairs.

“Could you see her fall?” the investigator asked in the video.

“I saw her first begin to fall,” Lowry said.

“Did she fall backwards?”

“She stepped and then turned and then came around.”

In the video the investigator told Lowry he did not believe his story. The investigator says later he found out Tatiana had died.

“I was told that she was basically brain. I believe they were going to keep her alive to harvest her organs,” he said.

Charges were then filed.

“I was made lead detective as soon as Tatiana passed away.”

The trial is expected to continue the rest of the week.