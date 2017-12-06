This year's YouTube top trending videos

From James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” to ping pong tricks, YouTube is sharing its top trending videos of 2017. The list is based on how many people view, share, comment and like the content. Every minute, more than 400 hours of video are shared on YouTube. With its 1.5 billion users around the globe, the online video platform knows the pulse of pop culture and trends.

Kevin Allocca, YouTube’s head of culture and trends, said while many factors can make a video go viral, ones that find success are those where viewers can react or participate in them.

“They’re usually very unexpected and original. Increasingly they’re coming from people who have big audiences,” Allocca said.

Here are some of YouTube’s top trending videos:

5. Ed Sheeran on “Carpool Karaoke”

“It’s so rare to see these sort of major stars in such a casual, kind of impromptu setting, doing something that we all do, singing in the car. These types of kind of raw, casual videos that are so popular on YouTube,” Allocca said.

[embedded content]

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

4. 12-year-old ventriloquist on “America’s Got Talent”

[embedded content]

Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017 by America’s Got Talent on YouTube

3. Dude Perfect’s ping pong trick shots

[embedded content]

Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect by Dude Perfect on YouTube

2. Kyle Hanagami Choreography rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

[embedded content]

ED SHEERAN – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography by KYLE HANAGAMI on YouTube

1. Celebrity singing competition, The Mask Singer 2

[embedded content]

หมดห่วง – หน้ากากหอยนางรม | THE MASK SINGER 2 by WorkpointOfficial on YouTube

Other notable videos that made the trending list include Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show at No. 6 and children interrupting a BBC News interview at No. 10. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” was the most viewed music video with more than 4.4 billion views.