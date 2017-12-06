Gas station hopes blue lights in bathroom can deter drug use

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins.

The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project.

Sheetz says it’s working with local police on the initiative. Spokesman Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and employees “avoid dangerous situations.” He says it’s being tested at that store “for the time being.”

New Kensington resident Nathan Murray Sinicki tells WPXI-TV the bathroom’s blue hue is jarring at first but if the unorthodox deterrent works he supports it.

Some doctors have their doubts. They say drug users can feel for their veins when they can’t see them.

WJAC-TV reports 179 people have died from drugs in Westmoreland County this year.

