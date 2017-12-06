Evans says Giants have parameters of potential Stanton trade



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants general manager Bobby Evans confirmed on San Francisco’s flagship radio station KNBR that the club has reached the parameters of a potential trade for Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Evans said Giants executives gathered with the NL MVP and his representatives in “a good meeting” last week.

“The specifics of the deal are not something that we feel comfortable discussing, but ultimately our hope is that if he does choose to come here, we’ll be able to fold him in with a winning club,” Evans said Wednesday. “In terms of our deal it just has a number of contingencies, one of course that’s paramount is relative to his full no trade and that’s a decision that really comes from him. But our terms with the Marlins are clear.”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said Tuesday that Miami has not decided whether to trade Stanton, still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. When asked specifically about absorbing the majority of that contract, Evans didn’t address it.

Stanton is due to make $25 million in 2018 after he led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this season.

“He has a contract already in front of him,” Evans said. “He’s got a home there, clearly has some ties to LA, so really it’s his call as to ultimately what he wants to do. We were very impressed with him. He’s obviously passionate about winning, he’s passionate about the game and really presented himself extremely well. He had a lot of questions for us and I thought our meeting went well.

“But again it’s a tough decision for him. He may take a lot of time before he’s ready to make that call.”

Evans said Stanton was thoughtful in the meeting about not comparing the Giants to other teams in pursuit – believed to be the Cardinals and perhaps the Dodgers.

“His focus right now is trying to weigh all the different opportunities,” said Evans, who also addressed his team’s interest in Japanese pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani.

He called the pitcher and left-handed hitter an “impressive young man” who will be a two-way player. The Giants are among seven teams Ohtani is considering signing with.

“He’s taking this in a very thoughtful way, this process,” Evans said.

San Francisco is looking to bounce back from a surprising season that ended with a last-place finish the NL West at 64-98.

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

