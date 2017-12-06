Dunlap Police warn about door to door TV programming sales

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Dunlap Police Department is warning about a door to door scam in their community.

They got reports on Tuesday of someone going to homes in the Valley View Subdivision trying to sell television service.

He said he was with the Dunlap office of the Bledsoe Telephone Co-op.

But he didn’t have a uniform or credentials.

The Co-op told police they didn’t have any salesman going door to door then.

And if they did, they would be in a uniform.

Dunlap Police say if an unexpected door to door salesman comes to your house, don’t let them inside and call 911 to have police verify the “sales” person.