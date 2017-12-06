Bama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt Expected to Take Tennessee Job

It looks like Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt could be the next head football coach at Tennessee.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pruitt has been offered the job and that he’s expected to be introduced on Thursday.

The 43-year-old Pruitt has served as the Tide’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons.

Before that, he worked in the same position at Florida State and Georgia, winning a national title with FSU in 2013.

If Pruitt takes the job, no word on whether he will stay with Bama for their college football playoff run.