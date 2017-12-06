Al Franken to make announcement after Democrats urge him to resign

Sen. Al Franken will make an announcement Thursday, after more than a dozen of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate urged him to resign Wednesday. The Minnesota Democrat so far has announced no such plans to resign, but the floodgates opened Wednesday after yet another woman claimed Franken tried to forcibly kiss her.

Within minutes of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s Facebook post Wednesday morning urging Franken to step aside, making her the first Senate Democrat to do so, a dozen of her colleagues called on him to do the same thing. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) also said Franken should step down.

Franken’s office did not specify what the announcement would be, only that it would take place on Thursday.

Senator Franken will be making an announcement tomorrow. More details to come. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017

If Franken does resign, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, would appoint a temporary replacement. Then, eventually, a special primary election would be held, if he resigns before June. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, also a Democrat, is up for re-election next year. Franken is up for re-election in 2020.

Multiple women have accused Franken of inappropriately touching them or attempting to kiss them against their will in recent weeks. Franken has apologized for some of his actions, but of Wednesday’s report that he forcibly kissed another woman, Franken said, “This allegation is categorically not true.”

CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report.