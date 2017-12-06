6 women claim Weinstein cover up was racketeering

NEW YORK (AP) — Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of “dozens, if not hundreds” of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.

The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded to conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein’s home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

