Erlanger Miracle Baby Celebrates First Birthday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A very rare condition sent one mother searching for answers exactly a year ago.

During Megan Elrod’s pregnancy, doctors explained her daughter would need a life saving procedure.

Local miracle baby, Rylee Ogles celebrated her first birthday yesterday, reminding everyone just how much this little girl has been through in only 365 days.

News 12’s Kay Blevins has more on the complications of a diaphragmatic hernia, and the doctor who may have saved little Rylee’s life.

Rylee’s mother explains she does everything a normal baby can do.

Megan said, “She wasn’t even suppose to make it to her first birthday and she is now because of Dr. Koonz”.

Dr. Curt Koontz is the chief of pediatric surgery at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, and has performed two surgeries to date on little Rylee.

He performed the first surgery on her shortly after she was born, after discovering the little girl had her stomach, spleen and intestines in her chest cavity.

Dr. Koonz re-positioned her organs and inserted patches in Rylee’s little body to patch the hole in her diaphragm.

Through new technology and advancements at Erlanger’s Children’s Hospital, little Rylee was able to stay in Chattanooga for the procedure, something her mother says she is so thankful for.

Megan explains she doesn’t regret it, and that Dr. Koonz is a great doctor that saved her daughter’s life.

A very precious life that Dr. Koonz will be watching closely through her pediatric years. Making sure her sweet smile continues to shine in the future.