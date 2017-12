December 5, 2017, 7:05 AM | The president may have obstructed justice if in fact he knew former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had lied to the FBI at the same time he urged former Director James Comey to stop investigating him. Now President Trump’s lawyer is trying to separate him from that talk, saying it’s impossible for a president to obstruct justice. Margaret Brennan reports.

