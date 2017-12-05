Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, December 5, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temps Swinging From Unseasonably Mild To Colder Than Average.



Increasing clouds through the morning. Light south breezes will continue. Mild morning lows on Tuesday will be around 50°. Mainly cloudy skies for the morning with a few spotty showers possible.

Temperatures will climb to around 60° by noon Tuesday and then the cold front arrives bringing rain. We will see a few rumbles of thunder, too. Expect around an inch of rain through the afternoon.

Rain tapers off through the evening and temperatures begin to fall.

Wednesday morning lows down into the 30s and highs will struggle to get close to 50°.

More cold air will continue to pour in through the rest of the week. Highs dropping into the mid 40s by Thursday with morning lows in the mid 20s. That trend continues into next weekend.