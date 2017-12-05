Tyner Holds Off Red Bank to Win 66-56

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Tyner held off a Red Bank comeback to win 66-56 on Tuesday at Red Bank High School.

The Rams took a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter before Red Bank rallied to tie it up.

With the Lions down four, Will Thomas hit a three-pointer, and he was fouled.

Thomas completed the four-point play to tie the game at 50.

But it was all Tyner from there.

Solomon Bridgeman had some tough inside buckets down the stretch to lift the Rams to the ten point victory.