Tyner Holds Off Red Bank to Win 66-56

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Tyner held off a Red Bank comeback to win 66-56 on Tuesday at Red Bank High School.
The Rams took a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter before Red Bank rallied to tie it up.
With the Lions down four, Will Thomas hit a three-pointer, and he was fouled.
Thomas completed the four-point play to tie the game at 50.
But it was all Tyner from there.
Solomon Bridgeman had some tough inside buckets down the stretch to lift the Rams to the ten point victory.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Retired Chattanooga employees demand answers about new health care
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga council approves contract for replacing glass on Holmberg Bridge
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
CARTA bus drivers hold rally
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now