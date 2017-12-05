Trenton PD, GBI, Georgia State Patrol work to contain possible ‘homemade bomb’

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Trenton police are working quickly and carefully to contain what they believe is a possible bomb found at a local gas station on South Main Street.

At a traffic stop tonight in Trenton, police discovered a vehicle abandoned at a gas pump.

While investigating, officers say they found what appeared to be homemade bombs in the vehicle.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Patrol have arrived to help with the safety of the situation.

More information to come as it becomes available.