Retired Chattanooga employees demand answers about new health care

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of retired Chattanooga city employees gathered together at the Chattanooga City Council agenda meeting demanding answers about their new health care Tuesday night.

In November the council approved a resolution that changes some retirees’ insurance to United Healthcare.

One of retired police officer Vince Dean’s concerns is not being able to choose his own doctor with the new insurance.

“The heart institute is not on the provider list of United Healthcare. Most of the retirees either have been to the heart institute or will be going to the heart institute. CHI Memorial is not on the provider list. We’ve even been told that our own wellness center pharmacy is not on the provider list,” Dean said.

Council members will further discuss the new health care in a strategic planning meeting next Tuesday.