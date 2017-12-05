Notre Dame Recruit Cameron Wynn Decommits From Vols

It seems the Vols coaching search has impacted another Tennessee recruit.
Notre Dame junior Cameron Wynn announced via twitter on Tuesday that he’s opening up his recruitment again, after verbally committing to the Vols last spring.
Wynn is listed as a four star recruit by 24/7 Sports, and he was a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award.
The Irish junior is a speedster who helped lead Notre Dame to the state title game this season.
Against Chattanooga Christian he had 12 rushes for 293-yards.

